WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military.

It would be brought down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered. That’s according to four U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation. They said it was unclear whether a final decision had yet been made by President Joe Biden.

In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”The balloon was spotted Saturday morning over North Carolina as it neared the Atlantic coast.