A Wednesday wreck is affecting three lanes of traffic on I-77 North. (SC DOT)

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wreck is affecting three lanes of traffic on I-77 North near Carowinds this morning.

There’s no word on when the lanes will open up.

Update: Crash; I-77 NB: at Exit90, no lns clsd, Ocrd: 7:31AM. https://t.co/POsJca4KSB | 7:52A — SCDOT Piedmont (@SCDOTPiedmont) April 5, 2023