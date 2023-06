CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Department of Transportation officials said a wreck closed 1-2 lanes of I-85 northbound Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred near Exit 40 (North Graham Street) and had traffic delays going back to the Statesville Avenue exit.

(Photos by Terrance Allen/Queen City News)

Queen City News is on the scene and a food truck has pulled off the road in the wreck.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.