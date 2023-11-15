CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – YMCA of Greater Charlotte officials announced they’re selling two Lincoln County locations to the YMCA of Catawba Valley Wednesday.

The two locations, Lincoln County YMCA in Lincolnton and Sally’s YMCA in Denver, at the subject of the deal, according to an email.

Officials say they anticipate the deal closing in the spring of 2024.

The agreement is contingent upon final approval by the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s association board of directors, the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s association board of directors and the Lincoln County board of commissioners.

Currently, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte officials operate the two locations and additional after-school programming at numerous Lincoln County school sites.

After county residents and community partners expressed concerns about a potential sale, YMCA leaders organized a task force. That group involved Lincoln County Schools, community stakeholders and volunteers from the two YMCA locations. In the process, people said they still wanted YMCA programs and services in the county.

During the process, YMCA of Catawba Valley expressed interest in taking over ownership and operations at the locations.

The YMCA groups entered into an “agreement in principle” for the transfer.

Both groups said they’d work through the agreement in the coming months and vowed to release more information in the coming months.