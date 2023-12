YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Sheriff deputies say a 39-year-old man is in custody.

In a social media post, authorities say Joshua Underwood was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Blacksburg, S.C.

Authorities say they sought Underwood on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree domestic violence, and petty theft stemming from a Dec. 8 incident in Clover.