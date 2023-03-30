DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Ohio women have been reported missing by a police department in New Mexico.

According to a social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for 46-year-old Robyn Bodine and 52-year-old Tracie Shoe, both from Brookville. They were reported missing after going on vacation in New Mexico at Riverbend Hot Springs.

Both are described as white females standing at 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Bodine has brown hair with highlights and brown eyes and weighs 145 pounds. Shoe is said to have strawberry-blonde hair and green eyes and weighs 170 pounds.

Brookville Police Department said in a release that neither of their families have been able to contact the women since before noon on Tuesday, March 28. The department began an investigation and has been working with the FBI, the Truth or Consequences Police Department, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A flyer provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office states that the two had rented a car with a Texas license plate of PJK9413. The car is a four-door White Toyota sedan that was not returned to the rental company, and the women did not catch their flight, according to police.

It is believed the two were heading in the rental car toward the Phoenix-Mesa Airport in Arizona to fly home.

“Robyn and Tracie have been entered into the LEADS/NCIC network as missing persons by the Truth or Consequences Police Department,” Brookville Police say in the release.

WDTN reached out to the Cincinnati Bureau of the FBI and was awaiting a response.

If you know where the two women are or see the vehicle, you are urged to contact Central Dispatch to speak with an officer at 1 (575) 894-7111.