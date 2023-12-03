HONOLULU (KHON) — Alaska Airlines is set to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal, the companies announced Sunday.

In a joint statement, the airlines said the merger will expand benefits and options for travelers while still upholding their individual brands.

That includes expanded service for Hawaii, an Alaska Airlines hub in Honolulu, and “enhanced benefits” for Hawaiian Airlines’ loyalty program.

“Since 1929, Hawaiian Airlines has been an integral part of life in Hawai‘i, and together with Alaska Airlines we will be able to deliver more for our guests, employees and the communities that we serve,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO.

The deal is expected to close in about 12 to 18 months pending approval by Hawaiian shareholders.

“This combination is an exciting next step in our collective journey to provide a better travel experience for our guests and expand options for West Coast and Hawai‘i travelers,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. “We have a longstanding and deep respect for Hawaiian Airlines, for their role as a top employer in Hawai‘i, and for how their brand and people carry the warm culture of aloha around the globe.”

The $1.9 billion transaction is inclusive of $900 million of Hawaiian Airlines net debt.