CHICAGO (WGN) — Can’t access your U-verse TV? You aren’t alone — AT&T reports some of its customers are experiencing an outage.

As of Monday morning, AT&T is reporting the outage is nationwide. On its website, the company says it is “working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

In response to one post on X, formerly Twitter, an AT&T representative says the outage was “caused by inclement weather.”

Some have reported on X that they’ve been unable to access U-verse TV since Sunday evening. According to a photo posted by one user, when they try watching their U-verse, they’re met with a message that reads: “U-verse is not available at this time. Please try again later.” The customer is then prompted to restart their receiver, which they said “was not helpful.”

DownDetector, which collects user reports regarding services that are unavailable or experiencing problems, shows the most impacted areas have been Portland, Oregon; Chicago; St. Louis; Dallas; Houston; Wichita, Kansas; and Detroit.

Outage reports on DownDetector for AT&T, most of which were related to U-verse, spiked around 9 a.m. CT Monday.

When contacted for additional information, AT&T directed Nexstar’s WGN to DirecTV, which was also impacted by an outage. A spokesperson for the cable company, co-owned by AT&T, said services had been restored shortly before 11 a.m. CT.

You can confirm whether you’re in an outage on AT&T’s website.

This is a developing story.