BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama high school band director was arrested after refusing to stop his band from performing after a football game in Birmingham Thursday night.

The incident took place after a victory from Minor High School at P.D. Jackson-Olin High School. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers started clearing out the stadium when the game ended and noticed both schools’ bands still performing.

Officers spoke with both schools’ band directors and asked them to stop playing music so attendees would leave the stadium. According to police, the home band stopped but Minor’s band director instructed his band to continue performing.

Police officers accompanied by school security guards went to arrest him for disorderly conduct but he got into a scuffle with them, Fitzgerald said. He said the band director refused to place his hands behind his back and shoved an officer. One of the officers shocked the band director with a stun gun.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel treated the band director at the scene and transported him to UAB Hospital. After his release, officers transported the band director to the Birmingham City Jail where he was booked in and bonded out.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest for the band director, who was not named in the release.

Because of the use of force by an officer in this arrest, the BPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating this incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred after the Minor and Jackson-Olin football game,” wrote Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin in a statement. “I am in the process of gathering all the facts and feel it would be inappropriate to comment further until that process is complete. I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.