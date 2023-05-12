NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The body of an Arby’s employee was found inside a walk-in freezer at the New Iberia, Louisiana restaurant Thursday night, police confirmed.

Police say they arrived at the restaurant along Admiral Doyle Drive just after 6 p.m. The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that the person in the freezer, a woman, was dead at the scene.

The woman was a manager at the Arby’s, Nexstar’s KLFY reports, but her name wasn’t immediately released.

Captain Leland Laseter of the New Iberia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division told KLFY that the death remained under investigation Friday, adding that no foul play is suspected at this time.

On Friday, the restaurant was closed for the day.

Police did not release additional details Friday evening, citing the ongoing investigation.