(NEXSTAR) — It’s the new year, and with it, it appears Costco is bringing a new item to its food court — and perhaps replacing another.

It’s not the hot dog that we’re losing, though that item has caused controversy in the past.

Instead, Costco is rumored to be taking the churro off its menu.

Reddit users claiming to be or know Costco employees began reporting last month that Costco was pulling the churro and replacing them with chocolate chip cookies.

Many seemed content with the alleged change, calling the churros “the worst item in the food court” and “tasteless dough.”

Costco has not responded to Nexstar’s request for comment, but some customers are claiming the cookie is currently at their warehouses.

The cookie is already on the menu in at least one location the Pacific Northwest, according to one Reddit user that shared an image from their food court. There, the cookie costs $2.49, with the description reading “served warm, all butter, bittersweet & semi sweet chocolate.”

It was also listed as an item that could be ordered at the Costco warehouse in Grafton, Wisconsin, though it was out of stock as of Tuesday, Jan. 1. The cookie was not, however, on the big menu board above the registers — the churro was.

In another post, a Reddit user shared a photo of the cookie. “It truly is behemoth,” the post read. A video posted on YouTube by Orange Flamingo, a channel that has reviewed other Costco offerings in the past, also showed how large the cookie is using a measuring tape. They measured the treat at about four-and-a-half inches across and about an inch thick, and weighing almost six ounces. It’s unclear where these users purchased their cookies.

However, that doesn’t appear to be true everywhere. A Reddit user said their warehouse in Norwalk, California, didn’t have the cookie as of Dec. 30.

If the cookie isn’t at your Costco yet, don’t be alarmed. While the company hasn’t confirmed any information about the item, Reddit users say the swap is happening over the next couple of months.