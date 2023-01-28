TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A sweet pup is recovering after enduring cruel conditions on a Florida sidewalk.

Tri-County Humane shared on Facebook that the dog was found “cemented” to a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton, Florida, for what seemed like days.

The organization said the dog, Trooper, was “completely stuck” and “left to die.”

“The smell was unbearable. There was no way a dog could have ended up like this overnight,” Tri-County Humane shared.

After hours of grooming and shampooing, Trooper was beginning to look like himself once again, but the medical conditions he suffered were a lot for such a little dog.

(Courtesy of Tri-County Humane)

Tri-County Humane stated that maggots could be seen crawling from Trooper’s fur. His nails were overgrown and had “terrible” dental decay.

According to the animal rescue, after running several tests, Trooper was diagnosed with 22 medical conditions. The most severe were:

Paralysis

Heart murmur

Corneal ulcers

Enlarged prostate

Worms

Severe periodontal disease

Ear infections

UTI

Trooper’s medical care has already reached $2,500, “but our real need is to get him to a specialist to see if we can get him to walk,” Tri-County wrote.

Anyone wanting to donate to help with Trooper’s medical expenses can do so here.