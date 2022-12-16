The limited-time menu will be available from Dec. 16 until Dec. 21. (Doritos)

(KTLA) – Doritos has launched “Doritos After Dark,” a unique array of dishes that will be delivered to doorsteps in select cities this holiday season.

The limited-time menu will be available from Dec. 16 until Dec. 21. Residents in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas can order the from the new menu beginning at 4 p.m. on select days, according to a press release.

Los Angeles residents can also order the food in person during the one-night-only Doritos pop-up shop event on Dec. 21. Reservations can be made online.

The event is open to the public but has limited seating; guests can join a waitlist and will be notified via email if additional seats become available.

The menu includes:

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch® Corn Puppies

Korean corn dog-inspired triangles filled with cheese and topped with crushed Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips.

Doritos Nacho Average Nachos

Customers can build their own nacho creation with their choice of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, two protein options, and toppings

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

Japanese-inspired fried chicken topped with crushed Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips

Doritos Cool Ranch Loaded Pita

A chicken kabob-inspired sandwich filled with roasted chicken and smooth yogurt sauce. Crushed Doritos Cool Ranch are sprinkled on top of the dish.

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Sammie

A banh mi-inspired sandwich filled with beef, Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and fresh cilantro.

The limited-edition menu was a collaboration between PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab and Popchew, a company that works with brands to create unique food creations, the release said.

Customers who want to try the unique options can order through Popchew, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub, or through the ghost kitchen website.

People who order through the Popchew app or kitchen website won’t be charged delivery fees.