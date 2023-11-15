The driver has been identified as Larry Hendrickson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 92-year-old driver was rescued last week after falling down an embankment and spending the night in below-freezing temperatures, Oregon State Police announced Monday.

Police say they were notified of an “overdue” driver, identified as Larry Hendrickson, on Nov. 7 around 3 p.m. He was last known to be driving west on I-84 near Milepost 283 in Baker County.

According to OSP, officers located an abandoned vehicle the following morning and then discovered Hendrickson was down an embankment.

“The driver had fallen down the embankment and was covered in vegetation when discovered. Thankfully, the driver was conscious and breathing when located by an OSP trooper and an officer from Baker City Police Department. The man had survived the night in life-threatening cold weather conditions. When located, the temperatures remained below freezing,” OSP said in a release.

First aid was performed on Hendrickson until emergency medical responders took him to a local hospital, police said.

“We are grateful for this positive outcome. Cold weather exposure can be life-threatening and another night in these conditions may have been fatal,” said Captain Kyle Kennedy with OSP.

Authorities haven’t said why Hendrickson abandoned his vehicle. Hendrickson’s current condition is unknown.