LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A man who scaled the KTLA news tower in Hollywood on Tuesday safely came down on his own after an hours-long standoff.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of the incident around 6:32 p.m.

The man was seen sitting about 30 feet up the tower and straddling the KTLA marquee while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish.”

A man was seen climbing the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” as authorities worked to remove him on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Bystanders watch as a man climbed the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

Bystanders watch as a man climbed the KTLA 5 radio tower in Hollywood while holding a sign that read, “Free Billie Eilish” on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

At one point, he was seen playing an electric guitar.

Officials called the man a “protestor,” but it’s unclear what exactly he was protesting. The handwritten sign had another message on the back saying, “MK ultra sex slaves Donald Marshall clones.”

A large inflatable airbag was positioned below the tower as crews tried to remove the man safely. He appeared uncooperative and at one point, told officers he would come down in 20 minutes, but remained on the tower for over three hours.

Crowds gathered across the street to watch the standoff unfold. Power to the tower and the electronic marquee was shut off for safety.

LAPD’s crisis negotiation team talked with the climber, but backed off after some time, leaving a ladder propped against the tower.

At around 9:30 p.m., the protestor was seen climbing down the ladder on his own as authorities waited for him at the bottom.

The climber was arrested without further incident and faces charges of trespassing, according to LAPD.