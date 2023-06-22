(KDVR) — Concertgoers were pelted by hail Wednesday night at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as severe thunderstorms moved across Colorado.

An estimated 80-90 people were treated for injuries at the venue, some of whom called 911 for their injuries, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Seven people were hospitalized. Injuries included cuts and broken bones.

Videos on social media show people screaming and frantically trying to escape the pouring hail that blanketed the venue like snow. A Red Rocks spokesperson said there were several inches of hail in the seating area.

Some people were stranded at the venue, likely because of vehicle damage, according to the Denver Police Department.

The concert, featuring One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, was delayed twice before it was officially postponed around 10:30 p.m.

Welts, bruises and ‘golf-ball size’ hail

One concertgoer told KDVR around 10:15 p.m. that she and friends had been taking shelter in a bathroom stall for more than an hour. She said Red Rocks gave notice about 3-5 minutes before the hail started pouring.

She described some of the hail as “golf-ball size” and said people were covered in welts and bruises. Ambulances were on the scene.

Another concertgoer said she had trouble exiting the venue because the stairs were washed out. She and her companion showed KDVR large, red welts on their arms and said they also had them on their backs.

Hail covers the ground at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. (KDVR)

Kennedy Scudder believes the hail broke her finger and gave her a concussion. It also broke her windshield.

A concertgoer identified only as Mollie said: “We were on the lower end by the north ramp entrance by a beverage cart, me and my sister had to corner ourselves into a wall with boxes above us from the recycle over our heads to protect us. A few big ones welted us pretty good.”

Two 16-year-old girls used a trash can for protection when the hail came rushing down. They went home with bumps on their heads, and one of them may have a broken finger.

Red Rocks was not the only venue experiencing severe weather impacts. The Colorado Rapids were under a severe weather delay at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, with attendees advised to take shelter. The game was finally postponed around 11:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for much of the Denver metro area on Wednesday night. The Eastern Plains were under the warnings as well. At least one confirmed tornado caused damage and destroyed a home in Logan County.