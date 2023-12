(NEXSTAR) – Now that the leading Republican candidates – with the notable exception of Donald Trump – have faced off Wednesday night in the fourth GOP presidential debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, we want to know who you think won.

Was it Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday showed to be the frontrunner behind former President Donald Trump (albeit at a distant 11%, some 50 points behind Trump)?

Or was it former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who the same poll found to be just one point behind DeSantis? Perhaps a strong showing by Vivek Ramaswamy (6%) or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (3%) gave them the edge as they work to carve out support from the block of undecided voters and sway those backing their fellow presidential hopefuls.

Former President Trump‘s lead in the polls is so great that the former president opted not to attend any of the three previous debates. Trump said on Wednesday he will be hosting a closed-door fundraiser in Florida instead of traveling to Tuscaloosa.

