(KTLA) — Tesla, Inc. is recalling 362,758 vehicles in the U.S. because its Full Self-Driving Beta software may cause a crash, according to a notice from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The recall impacts certain 2016-2023 Model S and Model X Teslas, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation.

NHTSA said the software may allow a vehicle to travel straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, fail to come to a complete stop at an intersection with a stop sign, or enter into an intersection during a yellow signal “without due caution.”

“In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits,” the recall notice states.

In a statement, NHTSA said it found the problem during tests performed as part of an investigation into “Full Self-Driving” and “Autopilot” software that take on some driving tasks. “As required by law and after discussions with NHTSA, Tesla launched a recall to repair those defects,” the agency said.

Tesla intends to release a free over-the-air software update to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mail by April 15, NHTSA said.

The recall, part of a larger investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla’s automated driving systems, came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla’s system responds in four areas along roads.

Tesla has received 18 warranty claims that could be caused by the software from May 2019 through Sept. 12, 2022. But the Austin, Texas, electric vehicle maker told the agency it is not aware of any deaths or injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.