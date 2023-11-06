LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A Los Angeles homeowner exchanged gunfire with a pair of intruders in an incident caught on video Saturday evening.

The homeowner, who did not want his identity released, said he pulled into his gated driveway and was walking to the front door when the masked suspects jumped over a wall.

Home surveillance video shows one suspect, who appeared to be holding a handgun, charging at the man as he goes to open his front door.

A homeowner in Central L.A. repels a would-be robber on Nov. 4, 2023.

The would-be home invaders hopped the home’s wall and approached the homeowner at the front door. Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner pulled out a gun and opened fire on the robbers. Nov. 4, 2023.

The homeowner immediately dropped his keys and a beverage, pulled out a concealed handgun, and opened fire on the intruders, who ran away while returning fire, Nexstar’s KTLA reports.

Neighbors called 911 and officers arrived a short time later but could not find the suspects, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner said his wife, their 5-month-old baby, and their nanny were inside the home at the time of the attack.

The home is located in Central Los Angeles in a neighborhood where homeowners say there has been an increasing number of daytime burglaries, the victim told KTLA.

California does allow concealed carry by those with a valid Carry Concealed Weapon license.