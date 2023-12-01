WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR) – New York Congressman Brandon Williams is defending himself after an altercation with a former campaign manager at a holiday party was caught on camera.

The video, obtained by Nexstar’s WSYR, shows the Republican congressman verbally berating Michael Gordon, who managed Williams’ 2022 campaign for Congress.

With his finger pointed in Gordon’s face, Williams can be heard shouting: “You f*** with my family, I will end every relationship you have. Every single friend.”

“Do you understand me?” Williams demanded, before asking again, “Do you understand me?”

The confrontation appears to be diffused by a woman stepping in and asking, “Excuse me?”

Williams then appears to knock down the phone used to record the incident. Williams’ office has identified the person recording as another former staff member, Ryan Sweeney.

In a statement, Williams’ office writes: “What you are seeing is two former staffers who were fired by the Congressman earlier this year. Both individuals, the one being confronted by the Congressman and the one filming, made rude comments about the female members of the Congressman’s family. These individuals planted stories with the media and one of them physically shoved the Congressman at a holiday event (edited from the video).”

“As a former nuclear submarine officer known for his temperament and poise, tonight should be a lesson to all, never go after this Navy Nuke’s family,” the statement concluded.

The holiday party was hosted by a lobbying firm, BGR Group, at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Both Gordon and Sweeney declined the chance to comment Thursday night.

Williams was elected to represent the 22nd Congressional District in 2022, serving both the Syracuse and Utica areas.

Up for re-election in 2024, several Democrats are running to challenge Williams. Those primary candidates include John Mannion, Sarah Klee Hood and Clemmie Harris.