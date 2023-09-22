DENVER (KDVR) – Police have identified a woman suspected of shooting multiple people outside of a bar in Denver on Saturday night.

The suspect, identified as Keanna Rosenburgh, is accused in the weekend shooting outside of the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row club in Lower Downtown, injuring five people.

Rosenburgh has not been taken into custody, and is wanted on eight counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

This woman is wanted in a shooting on Sept. 16, 2023, in Lower Downtown. (Denver Police Department)

Denver police have identified Keanna Rosenburgh as the suspect in the LoDo shooting that injured five people on Sept. 16. Police are looking for the public’s help in locating her. (Photo released by Denver Police Department)

Police previously said Rosenburgh tried to get into the establishment Saturday night but was denied by the club’s security, who believed she was not using her own ID.

She allegedly got out of line, went back to speak with security, then shot toward the club as she left.

“There seemed to be some sort of confrontation or a fight over that verbal altercation, at which she produced a handgun that was concealed on her person and started shooting,” Armando Saldate, the executive director of Denver Public Safety, said.

Police said the suspect “may have been shooting towards the security personnel,” and the victims were not the intended targets. The five victims are expected to survive.

No gun was recovered and the club did not violate any policies. Witnesses are being instructed to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Saldate said two off-duty officers were working around the bar and other officers were on duty in LoDo.

“We do know that police are a deterrent to criminal behavior. However, it’s not be-all-end-all,” Saldate said.

In a statement shared with Nexstar’s KDVR, a spokesperson with Whiskey Row indicated that the bar’s management has become concerned over alleged crime in the neighborhood.

“We are very concerned about the ongoing criminal activity in LoDo and have been engaged with city officials and neighborhood leaders on how to make positive improvements in the area,” the spokesperson said.

City Councilman Chris Hinds told KDVR that more must be done to make the area safer.

“At that tactical moment, who was there to hold her accountable?” Hinds said of the wanted shooting suspect. “That’s what our police do, and we need to make sure that we have adequate police force throughout our city.”

Hinds said he feels that both long-term and tactical strategies that help people experiencing mental health issues and addiction need to be implemented. But for now, he said additional police are needed.

“We have a staffing amount that we want for our city for our police department, and we are understaffed,” Hinds said.