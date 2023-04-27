HARRISBURG, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — K.J. Henry wore purple and orange for five years at Clemson University playing under head coach Dabo Swinney.

This weekend, he’s hoping to get some new colors if he has the opportunity to be drafted into the NFL.

“When you get to step on a field and just impose your will on someone, there’s nothing they can do about it,” Henry said Thursday afternoon from his home. “Then it’s like thousands and thousands of people cheering for you. It’s just an unmatched feeling.”

Now, he’s waiting to experience another unmatched feeling — being drafted. Henry was an All-American at defensive end last year, but he’s now ready for his next step.

As a kid, football wasn’t his first love.

“I thought I was going to be playing in the playoffs tonight, you know in the NBA, but I couldn’t shoot,” he said. “So God definitely had different plans for me. I said, ‘Now this is your path.’”

For Henry, that path started at the Pop Warner level before becoming a defensive force at West Forsyth High School.

Watching his old Titans highlights, he remembered the old K.J.

K.J. Henry starred at West Forsyth before playing five years at Clemson.

“This is just a dude out there, like, ‘Just go get the football,’” he said. “And the more you go to this game, the more tedious and diligent you have to be in your preparation and everything you do.”

So far, draft weekend for the family has been overwhelming as well. His mother and biggest fan Nicole says the last few weeks have been a rollercoaster of wonderful emotions.

“It’s amazing,” Nicole Henry said. “Some days are filled with tears because I can hardly believe it myself. You know? Some people know their child has a gift. He exceeded all of our expectations.”

The entire house is filled with awards and trophies from the Henry siblings, spanning from track to baseball, to basketball.

And for all of them – their mom is proud.

“He was honored not only by his peers but his coaches,” she said. “You know, a lot of people think about the young people, what they do on the field. This is what I’m most proud of. He was given an award by his peers, the media and the community. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

Henry says no matter the outcome, he’s grateful for his time as a Clemson Tiger.