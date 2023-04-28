Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens Friday, April 28. (Jeff Siner for AP)

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte native Trenton Simpson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens Friday night.

Simpson, an All-Conference linebacker for conference champion Clemson, was taken in the third round with the 86th pick. He was third-team All-ACC last fall when he tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Over his four-year career with the Tigers, Simpson tallied 187 tackles, 22.5 coming for loss, and 12.5 sacks.

With our third-round pick, we’ve selected LB Trenton Simpson from Clemson!



Welcome to Baltimore, @TrentonSimpson_! pic.twitter.com/74DTKdGpU9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2023

In his senior season at Mallard Creek High School in 2019, Simpson helped the Mavericks to a 10-1 record and No. 3 ranking in the state. That year he won the Arnold R. Solomon Award for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Year from NCPreps.com in 2019.

Simpson is the third Clemson player selected in the first three rounds. He joined Miles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, who were each taken in the first round.