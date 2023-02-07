CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as its next defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Wilks took over as The Panthers’ interim head coach midway through last season when Matt Rhule was fired. He had previously been serving as defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach.

A Charlotte native, Wilks went 6-6 after taking the helm and many of his players, including two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, endorsed him for the full-time gig. Carolina decided instead to hire fired Colts coach Frank Reich. He along with Wilks were the only two candidates to get two interviews with the team.

The Niners are coached by Kyle Shanahan and made it to the playoffs. Wilks replaces DeMeco Ryans, who left to take the head coaching spot in Houston.

Wilks has numerous ties to Charlotte and the state, having gone to high school at West Charlotte and played in college at Appalachian State. He also served as head coach at Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University.