CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Al Holcomb is in the third season of his second stint with the Carolina Panthers. In his first stint, from 2013-2017, he worked with the linebackers, helping to develop one of the best linebackers duos in the NFL in Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, but now Holcomb finds himself in a much larger role, as he was recently named interim Defensive Coordinator.

Reigning SB champ, Panthers P ready to face old team

“I was involved in all facets of the game plan prior to this so I don’t really view it any differently,” said Holcomb. “It’s just a little more work in terms of overall game planning and really putting thoughts into situational football and different things like that – just making sure that I’ve got everything covered.”

Holcomb has over a decade of NFL coaching experience and has had success in each of his stops which has included stints with new Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, as they worked together in Carolina previously, and then in Arizona and Cleveland.

COMPLETE PANTHERS COVERAGE

“You know, philosophically, we’re in the same ballpark,” said Holcomb of Wilks. “How we coach the players, the attention to detail, how we prepare – all of those things.”

The Carolina defense, which has not yet lived up to expectations this season, will debut under Holcomb this Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles and Holcomb is confident they can turn things around.

“I’ve kind of prided myself over the years as being able to relate to players [and] being able to talk to them, but more importantly, being able to develop a relationship with them. That’s the biggest thing for me,” said Holcomb. “When I’ve done that, the players have typically been able to respond.”

Panthers LB Wilson: ‘Wilks a standup guy’