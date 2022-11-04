CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Baker the Backup. I saw it and I couldn’t believe it?

“Is that Baker Mayfield playing the defensive line?” I wondered aloud.

It was and when I posted the video from practice this past Wednesday, the comments came pouring in. Most saw it as a fall from grace for a former number-one pick but that is not how Carolina’s former starting quarterback saw it.

“However I can help this team win, that’s what I’m here to do,” Mayfield said. “That’s what I came to do.”

Anything but polarizing comments from a guy who everyone said was polarizing.

Then again, perhaps I shouldn’t have been surprised based on what went down in the loss to the Falcons a week ago. After all, it was Mayfield who was the first person to reach his replacement, PJ Walker after Walker’s miraculous throw. Then it was Mayfield who stood by kicker Eddy Pinero following Pinero’s two missed kicks.

“You go through the highs and you go through the lows together,” explained Mayfield.” That’s how it should be handled. I appreciate this group”

That being said, Mayfield clearly wasn’t jumping for joy at the possibility of being Walker’s understudy for the rest of the season. He acknowledged Thursday he wants his old job back.

“That’s the nature of this league. We all want to be able to play.”

And he also acknowledged the possibility that things could get worse. With Sam Darnold set to return from injury, Mayfield realizes, he could soon even lose his job as the main backup.

“I think that’s been the looming question,” he said.

But how much he plays is not his decision. The reality is harsh but such is life in the NFL.

“I handle what I can, control what I can, and stay in the moment.”

It may not be the ideal scenario but Mayfield is trying to make the best of it.