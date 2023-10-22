CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – NFL veteran Al Wallace on the Panthers trade market, Bye Week mindset, and predicting when the club will get its first win on this week’s Black & Blue Kickoff Live.
Black & Blue Kickoff Live: Bye Week mindset, predicting Panthers first win
by: Jesse Ullmann
Posted:
Updated:
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter
Trending Stories
Semien hits walk-off HR, Jays rally three times to beat A’s
October 29 2023 05:46 pm
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>