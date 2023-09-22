CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bryce Young will sit out Sunday’s contest against Seattle after sustaining an ankle injury and could miss a couple of weeks, head coach Frank Reich said Friday afternoon.

“Even though he can’t play, he’s been cleared to go on the trip,” Reich said.

Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Seahawks. “Andy’s been in there before,” Reich said. During Friday’s news conference, Reich said Young is expected to miss 1-2 weeks from what the doctors have told him.

Young missed Wednesday and Thursday team practices with the injury he suffered during Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Saints at Bank of America Stadium. “It probably got worse as the game went on,” Reich said of his rookie QB.

Young completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s loss.

The Panthers (0-2) travel to Seattle (1-1) on Sunday for a 4 p.m. contest against Geno Smith and the Seahawks at Lumen Field.