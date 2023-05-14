CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – By all accounts things actually went well during day two of practice for Panthers rookie quarterback and overall No. 1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young.

Now, things get harder with OTA’s starting a week from Tuesday. That means Young will slide into his role as a backup until he’s ready to take over as the top guy. It also means he’ll start taking a leadership role over guys with more experience.

While new head coach Frank Reich noted that Young is a nice, soft-spoken guy, he doesn’t think he’ll have any problems taking charge.

“I think Bryce will have his own way of getting the most out of those guys. I’ve never been one of those guys that thinks that there’s just one way to do that, in fact, I think that for guys who try to do that and it’s not natural, usually backfires. So I think everybody has their style. Certainly, Bryce has been very successful.”

Young arrived at the practice field nearly an hour before the listed start time, and well before most of the media had arrived to snap a picture or grab a video of him arriving in his No. 9 jersey.

Young’s objective was to send a message on what he called “a huge day.”

“I wanted to set a tone,” Young said. “I was just here trying to get stuff down like we all were. In this rookie minicamp we have talked about the themes of the team, and one of them is making sure we are prepared. I think we all want to make the best first impression that we can.”

“I don’t want to overdo it on the first day, but he did every little thing right,” Reich said. “The little throws out in the flat, the little bubble screen stuff, the deep over (the top) throws, throws in the flat. … He just threw it with accuracy, saw (the field) well and knew where guys were supposed to be.

Reich said Young showed “complete command” of the offense.

