CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, according to team executives.

The Panthers are receiving a 6th-round pick in 2024 and a 7th-round pick in 2025 in exchange for the 7-year veteran.

Anderson was sent off the field during the Panthers’ loss to the L.A. Rams Sunday by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The receiver got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey during the first half of Sunday’s game.

Late in the third quarter, he exchanged more words with Dailey before Wilks sent him to the locker room.

“Honestly I was confused because I have never been told ‘get out of the game.’ And you know, upset by that,” Anderson said after the game. “Nobody that is a true competitor would be okay with that.”

Wilks largely brushed off the incident during his post-game interview, calling it a “sideline-type situation.”

Anderson joined the Panthers in 2020 under previous head coach Matt Rhule, who he had played for at Temple.

Rhule was fired last Monday after he went 11-27 during his time at Carolina.

Anderson appeared in five games with the Panthers in 2022 and had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.