CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The stands at Bank of America Stadium clearly indicate that Panthers fans may be losing hope in the team.

“Every Panthers game that I go to, it seems like there is a lot of opposing jerseys; it’s always kind of disappointing,” one fan said.

A sea of red jerseys filled the stadium Sunday for the Panthers v. 49ers game.

“I was expecting more season ticket holders to be there, but no,” 49ers fan Gary Faith said.

Faith flew in from Scotland to watch Sunday’s game.

“People were coming from all around America, all around places in Europe as well, so it was awesome,” Faith said.

Many fans with a much shorter commute chose to stay home.

“Yeah. I decided not to go. I have season tickets, and I decided not to go,” Panthers fan Chris Friday said.

“Right now, this fanbase does not trust the product that David Tepper and Matt Rhule to get a winning season going here. It has just been so long,” former Panthers defensive end Al Wallace said. “As a former player who played in that stadium, it was embarrassing; it was tough to be a part of that yesterday.”

Sunday’s game sparked thousands of tweets from disappointed fans.

“I tweeted that the Panthers have lost their culture,” said Tim McCool, Matthews Mayor Pro-Tem. “I don’t think I have the authority to, but can we please ban Baker Mayfield, Matt Rhule, and David Tepper from Matthews? Obviously joking, I was just expressing what all Panthers fans have had this season, and it blew up a little more than expected.”

Monday, fans celebrated not a win but the departure of head coach Matt Rhule.

“I think it was a good call. His record wasn’t good,” one fan said.

Many are not hoping for a fresh start and revival of Panthers culture in the Carolinas.

“So, if Charlotte FC can do it, I think the Panthers can. We just need better leadership and management,” McCool said.