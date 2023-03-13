CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Darnold spent two years with Carolina after being acquired via trade from the Jets in 2021.

The news aligns with the Panthers’ recent moves, especially that of trading for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, where they are expected to take their choice at one of the top prospects at the position.

Reports say quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a three-year $67.5M deal, leaving an opportunity for the 49ers to sign Darnold.

At age 21, Darnold was the NFL’s youngest opening-day starting quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger.