CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One of Panthers new wide receivers, Adam Thielen, joined CSL for an exclusive interview Friday evening.
The 32-year-old vet was signed to a three-year deal earlier this offseason, immediately becoming the team’s most experienced and productive wideout.
“Lot of full-circle moments coming to Carolina,” Thielen said. “The biggest thing for me was the culture, the ability to be apart of building something special. Not just showing up, winning a championship, and leaving.”
With the Panthers selecting quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, naturally, the conversation included the topic.
“I was the most excited I’ve been for a draft [probably] in my career,” Thielen said. “I’ve got to meet Bryce a few times in the past couple of months. What a mature… just a really good guy. Can’t wait to get to work with him.”