CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One of Panthers new wide receivers, Adam Thielen, joined CSL for an exclusive interview Friday evening.

The 32-year-old vet was signed to a three-year deal earlier this offseason, immediately becoming the team’s most experienced and productive wideout.

“Lot of full-circle moments coming to Carolina,” Thielen said. “The biggest thing for me was the culture, the ability to be apart of building something special. Not just showing up, winning a championship, and leaving.”

'Most excited I've been for a draft in my career.' 🤐 | Our @GraceHGrill caught up with veteran @Panthers WR @athielen19 for an exclusive interview earlier today. Full thing: https://t.co/8hcgeWfyc1 pic.twitter.com/JBXDJcdSvJ — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) April 29, 2023

With the Panthers selecting quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick, naturally, the conversation included the topic.

“I was the most excited I’ve been for a draft [probably] in my career,” Thielen said. “I’ve got to meet Bryce a few times in the past couple of months. What a mature… just a really good guy. Can’t wait to get to work with him.”