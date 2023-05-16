CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Beginning with the offense, Brown elaborated on what he’s seen from the offense thus far, especially quarterback Bryce Young.

“Having the chance to be with him [Young] in person, sitting in meetings, hearing him call back plays, talk through concepts… thought he handled it well,” Brown said.

Brown touched on his relationship with head coach Frank Reich and the molding of the offensive scheme.

“It’s been going great so far,” Brown said. “Tried to sit down and look at both systems and strip them all the way down to their bare roots; figure out how to build them back up to make them better, but also how to put them together to find this perfect blend and perfect marriage.”

On the other side of the ball, Evero chatted about multiple rookies and what package ideas could look like for the edge.

“We got Mr. Burns, and then we got a bunch of guys fighting and doing a heck of a job,” Evero said. “The guys you have, you have to make the defense work around them.”

Finally, from the special team’s realm, Tabor was asked if any players have stood out to him thus far.

“Not yet, but at the same time, I try to keep an open mind on everything,” Tabor explained. “This is kind of the time of year, in my opinion, that as coaches, we’re supposed to help the players develop their craft and set them up to make a run for the team and training camp.”