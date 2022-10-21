CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – In the grand scheme, Christian McCaffrey wasn’t a Panther for all that long.

He doesn’t boast an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl Championship, or even multiple winning seasons.

Yet if you were to ask interim head coach Steve Wilks, he’s still one of the best to don a black and blue uniform.

“He is a pro’s pro,” Wilks said Friday morning at a press conference. “Definitely going to be truly missed by us and the fans, and he will be considered one of the greatest.”

Wilks was there at the beginning when McCaffrey joined the team as a rookie in 2017.

As Wilks, then Carolina’s defensive coordinator, recalled, the 5-11 running back out of Stanford was full of ambition and certainly did not want to be held back.

“Jim Skipper was the running back coach when he (Christian) first got here,” Wilks said. “I can remember those guys having those issues and conversations about really wanting to play.”

When McCaffrey was finally turned loose, often it seemed like there was no stopping him.

In 2019, he became just the third player in league history to rack up one thousand rushing and receiving yards in the same season.

Then two years later, he became the fastest to reach three thousand in both categories for his career.

“Christian, man,” teammate Sam Darnold sighed. “One of the best players, probably the best player I’ve played with.”

Ultimately, perhaps the only thing that could stop McCaffrey was McCaffrey.

Sidelined by leg injuries in 2020 and 2021, many wondered if his body could withstand an entire year.

But this season, McCaffrey bounced back. He played in all six games for the Panthers and once again produced, thus deciding on a much harder trade for Panthers General manager Scott Fitterer.

“He’s an absolute warrior as a player. He’s everything you look for from a makeup standpoint,” Fitterer said.

The 49ers are getting a good one — someone whose legacy in Carolina will not be forgotten.