CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Baker Mayfield will take the reigns as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback after PJ Walker was sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, head coach Steve Wilks said Monday.

Wilks said Walker suffered the injury during last Thursday night’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year’s starting quarterback Sam Darnold moved up to second on the depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilks said he chose to start Mayfield as Darnold continues to heal from a high-ankle sprain of his own that occurred during the preseason.

Mayfield has appeared in six games with the Panthers this season, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,117 yards. He’s thrown for six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Walker had thrown for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in his six appearances this season.