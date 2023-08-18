EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers are set to take on the New York Giants in their second preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The group is coming off a 27-0 loss against the Jets in their first preseason game last Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Bryce Young was coming off his first NFL preseason game, where he went four-of-six with 21 passing yards and was pressured on nearly half of his dropbacks.

But the preseason is mostly about learning who can do what, both off and on the field. It’s not all about wins and losses.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is set to call the plays in the second half, much like he did against the Jets. It will be an essential test as he goes against Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who loves to blitz.

Black and Blue Kickoff Live airs at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on Queen City News.