CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Panthers released their first episode of ‘Panthers Blueprint‘ Tuesday, giving exclusive behind-the-scenes team footage during the 2023 off-season.

Episode 1 is centered around head coach Frank Reich’s arrival and construction of the first coaching staff.

“This is nuts,” Reich said during the episode while walking Bank of America Stadium, looking at his ‘welcome’ graphic portrayed on the jumbotron. “This feels amazing.”

The episode includes practice footage with Reich mic’d up and some early conversations between quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.