CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – After weeks of OTAs, every member of the black and blue was required to attend mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Minicamp marks the final offseason workout for the Panthers before the summer break. Afterward, CSL (and the Panthers) will head to Spartanburg for training camp.

Some key players not participating included Brian Burns and Donte Jackson; however, the two still ensured their presence was felt from the sidelines.

Head coach Frank Reich doesn’t seem too concerned about them being off the field either since they aren’t live yet. His focus is different for minicamp.

“The fluidity, just letting instincts take over,” said head coach Frank Reich. “We talk a lot about we do our drill work; we run this stuff over and over again. We don’t want players thinking; we just want them reacting.”

Additionally, the Panthers rookie class is shining, gaining the respect of the coaches and veterans on the team.

“Honestly, I would say Bryce and really all these young guys have impressed me,” said wide receiver Adam Thielen. “Probably the best rookie group I’ve ever been around.”