CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — “It’s a great honor to be named the Carolina Panthers recipient for Walter Payton of the Year, as I acknowledge what Walter embodied in the community and I’m proud to have my name in the same conversation,” Bradley Bozeman, the Carolina Panthers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, said.

This is the league’s most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who demonstrate a passion for creating a positive impact in their communities.

Within his first two months of joining the Panthers in 2022, Bozeman created the SYNC (Serving Your Neighbors and Communities) snack program. The program has packed more than 17,000 boxes of food in the last year.

The Bozeman Foundation and the SYNC program have partnered with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department where officers have snacks in their vehicles and give them to children in need.

Bozeman’s foundation is centered around anti-bullying programs. During a 2020 road trip across the Carolinas, the Bozeman’s visited schools to build awareness and spread anti-bullying messages. He was telling elementary and middle school students that he was bullied for his size and for a speech impediment he had when he was younger. To date, Bradley and his wife have shared their message with more than 250,000 students.

The Bozeman’s partnered with the Tepper Foundation to serve Thanksgiving meals to about 1,300 underserved children.

As a nominee, Bozeman will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner will be announced during the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Each nominee will receive up to a $55,000 donation, and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

“When I take a step back to realize all the great things that the Bozeman Foundation has done in the community, I’m very pleased with what we have accomplished,” Bozeman said.