CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Add another accolade to the trophy case.

Panthers’ star defensive end Brian Burns has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after an outstanding performance against the Denver Broncos.

BEAST 💪 | Add another accolade to the trophy case for @Fire_Burns99. More: https://t.co/PpUsPr0MpH pic.twitter.com/eakgoL0yYi — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) November 30, 2022

In Week 12, Burns recorded two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended in Carolina’s win.

This is Burns’ second Defensive Player of the Week award; the last came in 2020.

He is the fifth Panther to earn the honor multiple times.