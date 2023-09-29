CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has been cleared to play by the team after sitting out a week with an ankle injury.

The team said on Friday that Young went through his third straight day of practice, and cleared him for Sunday’s contests at Bank of America Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

Young did not practice last week and was crossed off for the game against the Seahawks despite traveling with the team for the game in Seattle. Andy Dalton started in his place.

Young has had a rocky start and the Panthers (0-3) have not done a good job of protecting him. He’s been sacked six times, is averaging 149.5 passing yards, and has just two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions so far in his early career.

Young suffered the injury during a Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints.