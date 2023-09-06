CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Bryce Young is one of six captains for the 2023 Carolina Panthers, head coach Frank Reich announced on Wednesday.

Other captains include linebackers Shaq Thompson and Brian Burns, right tackle Taylor Moton, new wide receiver Adam Thielen and new punter Johnny Hekker.

Although three of this year’s captains are new to the team, they all have experience as a captain.

Young was a two-time captain at Alabama, Thielen was a captain on the Vikings the last two seasons and Hekker was a captain with the Rams the last eight seasons.

Meanwhile, Burns and Moton are entering their third year of captaincy with the team and Thompson is entering his fourth year.

All of the captains were voted on by the players.