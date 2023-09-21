CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young isn’t expected to play this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks after sitting out practice for the second straight day, the team reported Thursday.

Andy Dalton, who was signed this offseason to coach the rookie QB from Alabama, is listed as the team’s backup on the depth chart and practiced with the starters Thursday.

The team signed Jake Luton, who played for Carolina in the preseason, to the practice squad Wednesday to have another quarterback in practice.

Young missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury he suffered during Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Saints at Bank of America Stadium.

The rookie completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown in a Monday night 20-17 loss to the Saints.

The Panthers (0-2) travel to Seattle (1-1) on Sunday for a 4 p.m. contest against Geno Smith and the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The news comes on the heels of the franchise learning linebacker and captain Shaq Thompson is likely out for the season after fracturing his fibula, doctors said.