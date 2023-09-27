CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quarterback Bryce Young will practice after missing the team’s week 3 game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury, the Panthers announced Wednesday.

Young didn’t play or practice last week, but did travel with the team to Seattle.

He wore an earpiece from the sidelines as Andy Dalton started.

On Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich said Young “tested it” on Tuesday and was making progress.

The Panthers only have two quarterbacks on the roster after the Saints signed former practice squad QB Jake Luton.

The Panthers’ week 4 matchup is at home against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m.