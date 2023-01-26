CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Frank Reich is officially the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the franchise confirmed Thursday.

Reich, the former Indianapolis Colts head coach, began his coaching career as an intern for Tony Dungy in 2006.

After working his way to wide receivers coach, he headed west, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Chargers.

THE RIGHT CHOICE? 🏈 | He landed the Colts’ top job in 2018. Reich was fired during the 2022 season after a 3-8-1 start.



What do YOU think about YOUR newest head coach? More: https://t.co/Wr1FoF3Lfq pic.twitter.com/7IPicVhWzv — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 26, 2023

He served as OC for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

He landed the Colts’ top job in 2018. Reich was fired during the 2022 season after a 3-8-1 start.

Queen City News and Charlotte Sports Live will have more on the Panthers’ new hire throughout the afternoon.