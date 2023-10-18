CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As the Panthers return from their bye week at the end of the month to face the Houston Texans, they will be reportedly playing without Jeremy Chinn.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chinn is dealing with a significant quad injury that is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks.

Sources reportedly told ESPN that Chinn does not need surgery for his injuries.

The Carolina Panthers continue a winless season after facing the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers came out strong into start the game. A rushing touchdown from Chubba Hubbard and a passing touchdown to Adam Thielen put the Panthers up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

It wouldn’t take long for the Dolphins to respond. In only eight minutes, Miami had a rushing and passing touchdown of their own, tying the game at 14. The Panthers had a tough time getting the offense going after the first quarter, and the Dolphins only got hotter.

Another Miami touchdown and a missed Carolina field goal at the end of the second quarter would make the score 21-14 Dolphins at halftime.

The third quarter went by fast, ending 28-14 in the Dolphins’ favor. Despite the Panthers’ attempts, the Dolphins also began the fourth quarter scoring.

During the Dolphins’ 3rd down with 8 yards to go, cornerback Troy Hill intercepted, running a 61-yard touchdown for Carolina.

However, the Panthers still fell to the Dolphins, with the game ending 42-21. The Panthers are currently the only team in the NFL this season without a win.

The Panthers are one of six teams heading into a bye week. On Sunday, October 29, the Panthers will return to face off the Houston Texans.