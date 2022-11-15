UNION, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith on Tuesday was offered an opportunity to resolve pending charges related to an arrest in Union County, S.C. in March, according to Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Bracket.

Officials said the resolution would require Smith to complete a diversion program. Upon his successful completion, Smith’s record would be wiped clean.

Smith acknowledged his mistake in a letter to Solicitor Brackett.

“I deeply regret all of it and I am sorry that my name has come across your desk under these circumstances,” Smith wrote. “It’s a very unfortunate situation but I do want you to know that I have learned a lot from it.”

Smith was arrested in March for unlawful carrying of a handgun, speeding and drug possession.

The Union, S.C. native played at the University of South Carolina prior to being picked in the sixth round by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“As a father, as a player in the NFL and as someone that is looked up to in our community, I understand that my actions mean more than the actions of others,” he added.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Brackett said that the resolution was “clearly the right outcome” based on Smith’s age and lack of prior record.

“I would not treat him any better than anyone else because of who he is nor would I treat him any worse, and this would be an appropriate resolution for anyone similarly situated to Mr. Smith,” Brackett said. “I hope that this incident has given him the insight needed to avoid any more poor decisions in the future and he becomes the kind of young man that inspires the kids who look up to him to be their best.”

Smith said in his letter that he does not take the opportunity to resolve the charges lightly.

“I will do the right thing and I appreciate you giving me that chance!” he concluded.