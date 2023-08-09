SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Seeing how he’s a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, Aaron Rodgers is someone who commands respect.

“A-Rod is A-Rod,” remarked Panthers linebacker Brian Burns.

When a future hall-of-fame quarterback speaks, we listen. On Wednesday, he had quite a bit to say about Panthers rookie Bryce Young after the Jets’ first day of joint practice with Carolina.

“I’ve known about him for a long time,” Rodgers said about his Carolina counterpart. “I loved watching him in college; I love watching his demeanor.”

As it turns out, the two share the same agent, so Rodgers knew quite a bit about Young’s skills.

“I like his movement. I like the way he throws,” Rodgers said. “I think Carolina is in good hands.”

Another thing the 19-year vet knows is how to string together a lengthy NFL career, and he had advice for Young, whose entering year one.

“It feels like every little snap in practice is the end of the world if it doesn’t go right. Just not true,” Rodgers said. “It’s a long journey. It’s about holding on to your confidence and enjoying the ride and the little things every day.”

Those are some solid words from an NFL legend.

A possible legend in the making heard loud and clear.

“Just for him to take the time to come out and say something, it was really appreciated,” Young said. “Again, I have the utmost respect for him.”