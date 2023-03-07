CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A celebration of life for former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been set and will be open to the public, a spokesperson for the family announced on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the stadium his Spartanburg, South Carolina alma mater Wofford College named after him on Saturday, March 18th at 11 a.m.

Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

According to a family spokesperson, Richardson died last Wednesday night at his home.

Richardson and his ownership group paid $206 million in 1993 to fund the expansion team in Charlotte. Under his ownership, the Panthers went to two Super Bowls in 2004 and 2016.

Richardson was the Panthers’ only owner until David Tepper bought the team in 2018 for $2.2 billion.